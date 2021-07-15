Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Producers Are Shaking Up Cast for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14

By Ny MaGee
0

real housewives of atlanta

*Casting for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlantaseason 14 is said to be in shambles as production on the reality show gets underway.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that production “has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

According to the report, Porsha Williams is currently filming her 8-episode spinoff showcasing her family, her life, and her new relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for her future on RHOA, “we hear she’s ‘seriously considering’ not returning for season 14,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘He’s Super Small’ [VIDEO]

Real Housewives of ATL
Real Housewives of Atlanta

According to B. Scott…

Cynthia Bailey is more than likely not returning as a ‘housewife.’ Her story is complete and she’s holding on to a hefty salary.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are both set to return.

As widely-rumored, Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘housewife,’ but at ‘starter housewife’ salary. 

Marlo Hampton is seriously in the running to become a peach-holder for the first time. 

Drew Sidora is not likely to return to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘housewife’ but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff. 

LaToya Ali is not coming back. 

We’re told that for season 14, production wants a total of 7 housewives. Kandi, Kenya, Porsha, Sheree, and Marlo would make five — if they all sign on. Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots. They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others.

And lastly, NeNe Leakes is not coming back.

And there you have it!

Previous articleUrban League’s State of Black America Report Highlights the Urgency of Repairing Structural Flaws Unmasked by the COVID-19 Epidemic / WATCH
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Faking Love for TV
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO