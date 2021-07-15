Producers Are Shaking Up Cast for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14

*Casting for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 is said to be in shambles as production on the reality show gets underway.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that production “has no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

According to the report, Porsha Williams is currently filming her 8-episode spinoff showcasing her family, her life, and her new relationship with Simon Guobadia. As for her future on RHOA, “we hear she’s ‘seriously considering’ not returning for season 14,” the outlet writes.

According to B. Scott…

Cynthia Bailey is more than likely not returning as a ‘housewife.’ Her story is complete and she’s holding on to a hefty salary.

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are both set to return.

As widely-rumored, Sheree Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘housewife,’ but at ‘starter housewife’ salary.

Marlo Hampton is seriously in the running to become a peach-holder for the first time.

Drew Sidora is not likely to return to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘housewife’ but she has been taping with Porsha for Porsha’s spinoff.

LaToya Ali is not coming back.

We’re told that for season 14, production wants a total of 7 housewives. Kandi, Kenya, Porsha, Sheree, and Marlo would make five — if they all sign on. Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots. They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others.

And lastly, NeNe Leakes is not coming back.

