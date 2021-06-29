Tuesday, June 29, 2021
NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘He’s Super Small’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

*NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband’s cancer has returned. 

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has shared with fans that Gregg Leakes is back in the hospital and recovering after undergoing surgery.

“He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” NeNe revealed during an Instagram Live with theJasminebrand.com.

“I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer a few years ago but was able to bounce back. 

“It’s difficult,” Leakes said. 

“He’s super small,” she added. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Hear NeNe tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Nene Leakes Discusses RHOA Rumors, Fallout with Cynthia Bailey [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fans witnessed Gregg’s cancer journey and treatment throughout RHOA‘s 11th season.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” NeNe previously told PEOPLE. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f- am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s-! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

In 2019, NeNe announced Gregg was cancer-free after completing chemotherapy.

“We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s PET Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!” she captioned a photo of Gregg smiling. Check out the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.



