Nivea Says Lil Wayne Convinced Her to Quit Music Industry [WATCH]

*Nivea appeared on a recent episode of Kandi Burruss’ YouTube series “On That Note,” and opened up about why her career stalled as well as her relationships with Lil Wayne and ex-husband The Dream.

Nivea also dished about having an intimate relationship with her manager when she was 16-years-old.

“I worked with him from 14 years old to 21, and he was at least 20 or 30 years older,” Nivea said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “I was clearly a child and he was clearly almost a grandaddy.”

During the conversation, the singer revealed that she was raped by one of her manager’s friends when she was a teenager.

The most shocking part of the conversation came when she confessed that her ex/baby daddy Lil Wayne convinced her to quit the music business and promised he would financially take care of her.

“He said, ‘Come be with me. I got you,’” Nivea told Burruss.

“I’m just sitting there being a housewife,” she said, noting that Weezy convinced her that they should move out of the home they shared and into an apartment. “We move out the house and get an apartment. I didn’t realize he did that to move Toya back in the house,” she said. Nivea became pregnant with Wayne’s son, Neal, around the same time actress Lauren London became pregnant with his son Kam. “She really helped me through my pregnancy. We really leaned on each other,” said Nivea of London, adding, “And we both had a history with [Wayne] in our younger years so it was connecting in many different ways.” After Nivea and Lil Weezy called it quits, she hooked up with music producer The-Dream. Their courtship was short-lived, as they two quickly married in 2004, had a few kids and divorced in 2007. Nivea then got back together with Lil Wayne around the same time he was dating Lauren. The songstress drops a lot of gems during her conversation with Kandi, including how her faith helped her bounce back from several setbacks and trauma. Watch Nivea’s full interview with Burruss below: