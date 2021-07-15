Thursday, July 15, 2021
Nivea Says Lil Wayne Convinced Her to Quit Music Industry [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com*Nivea appeared on a recent episode of Kandi Burruss’ YouTube series “On That Note,” and opened up about why her career stalled as well as her relationships with Lil Wayne and ex-husband The Dream.

Nivea also dished about having an intimate relationship with her manager when she was 16-years-old.

“I worked with him from 14 years old to 21, and he was at least 20 or 30 years older,” Nivea said, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “I was clearly a child and he was clearly almost a grandaddy.”

During the conversation, the singer revealed that she was raped by one of her manager’s friends when she was a teenager.

The most shocking part of the conversation came when she confessed that her ex/baby daddy Lil Wayne convinced her to quit the music business and promised he would financially take care of her. 

“He said, ‘Come be with me. I got you,’” Nivea told Burruss. 

 

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

