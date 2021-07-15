Thursday, July 15, 2021
Meghan Markle Announces New Animated Series ‘Pearl’ for Netflix

By Ny MaGee
Meghan Markle

*Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will create and executive produce the animated series “Pearl” for Netflix.

The projects hail from Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions. Per Deadline, the series centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. The show is part of Harry and Meghan’s multi-year deal with the streaming giant

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Markle will EP along with David Furnish, Carolyn Soper and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan. Showrunner Amanda Rynda will also serve as executive producer, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Daughter – Her Name is Lilibet Diana

Meghan+Markle+Duchess+Sussex+Visits+Association+V37GoGpz0nJl
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – Source: Yui Mok/Getty Images Europe

“An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way,” said Megan Casey, Netflix’s Director of Original Animation. “We’re excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate.”

Meghan and Harry’s multiyear deal with Netflix will see them develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry previously said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

