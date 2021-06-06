Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Daughter – Her Name is Lilibet Diana

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done it again. They are now parents to a new baby. This time it’s a girl to be a sister to baby Archie.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple Sunday. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is named after Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana, according to a press secretary for the Meghan and Harry.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement added.

The couple announced they were expecting a daughter during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. The family lives in Montecito, Calif.