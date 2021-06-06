Monday, June 7, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Daughter – Her Name is Lilibet Diana

By Fisher Jack
0

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty)

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done it again. They are now parents to a new baby. This time it’s a girl to be a sister to baby Archie.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple Sunday. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and is named after Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana, according to a press secretary for the Meghan and Harry.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement added.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wayne Newton Dark Comedy ‘Stealing Chaplin’ to Become First Comedy Film to Auction Collectible NFT’s / VIDEO

The couple announced they were expecting a daughter during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. The family lives in Montecito, Calif.

Previous articleChristian Singer and Songwriter Cade Thompson Creates Music in the Face of School and Mass Shootings
Next articleMartin Lawrence Accused of Violence on ‘Martin’ Set – Almost Gave Actor A Concussion / VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO