Wayne Newton Dark Comedy ‘Stealing Chaplin’ to Become First Comedy Film to Auction Collectible NFT’s / VIDEO

Wayne Newton - Stealing Chaplin
Wayne Newton – 'Stealing Chaplin'

*(Las Vegas, NV) Embracing the NFT World with not one but Fifteen unique collectible NFT’s for auction providing comedic content crafted directly from the acclaimed diabolical dark comedy “Stealing Chaplin” featuring Mr. Las Vegas Himself Wayne Newton.

Very much poised to launch as a bidding frenzy in the vein of the “Charlie Bit My Finger” today as these fifteen NFT’s pulled directly from this new independent gem go live. The groundbreaking “Stealing Chaplin” NFT auction offering fifteen NFT’s crafted from this comedy hit is unheard of in the film world and will be the first of its kind to cross into the astronomically successful financial NFT space.

“Stealing Chaplin”  is a quirky, captivating, performance driven comedic ride of a film from prolific British director Paul Tanter (“The Nights Before Christmas,” “Dystopia,” and “Kill Ratio,” among other titles) and co-written by the film’s stars Simon Phillips (“Age of the Living Dead, “ No Easy Days”), and  Doug Phillips (“Not All Who Wander,” “Butchers”) under their Dystopian Films banner with fellow producer Ken Bressers (“The Nights Before Christmas,” “The United Nations of Horror”).

A stylistic half-sibling to The Coen Brothers and Martin McDonagh, this film appeals to much of the same vast audiences who turned “Fargo,” “In Burges,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Mindhunter,” and “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,” into massively successful cult classics with a dark comedy inspired by a true story about two brothers who dig up and steal the corpse of Charlie Chaplin.

Filmed on the legendary strip, Freemont Street and the 27-acre ranch of Mr. Las Vegas Himself Wayne Newton, the film honors the spirit of Las Vegas in true cinematic fashion.

“This new NFT market is especially exciting because it not only appeals to collectors and financial speculators but also to those, in our case, who want to support independent film makers,” states producer Ken Bressers.

In the rapidly redefining space of digital technology, an NFT represents a digital token that provides authenticity to a digital asset. Meaning an NFT can be used to demonstrate ownership when attached to an artwork, video, digital drawing, image, song or gif. This will allow the field of independent cinema and NFT to merge seamlessly with the extensive “Stealing Chaplin” collectible auction which can be found and bid on here: https://opensea.io/accounts/StealingChaplin

