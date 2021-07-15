Thursday, July 15, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Destruction of George Floyd Mural by Lightning is ‘Sign from God’

By Ny MaGee
George Floyd mural

*A George Floyd mural was destroyed after it was allegedly hit by lightning on Tuesday in Toledo, Ohio.

Donald Trump Jr. said the destruction might be a sign from God.

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well,” Trump wrote in a post on Instagram. “I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!?”

Per SandraRose, the mural was painted on the side of a building on the corner of Summit and LaGrange. Witnesses confirm it was struck by lightning before the old wall collapsed.

“Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!!” Trump Jr. continued. “That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump Comes for LeBron After NBAer’s Ill Advised ‘RACIST’ Ma’Khia Bryant Tweet

Toledo’s mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city will work with the artist to replace the mural, “so that the message at the core of this artwork can be heard.”

He added: “We may never know for certainty why the George Floyd mural came down. It could have been an act of nature, or it could have been an act of vandalism. What we do know is that the mural will be replaced.”

Floyd, a Black man, was killed on May 25 last year in Minneapolis after being detained by police on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a store.

A bystander filmed his arrest and captured police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. In the footage, Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe,” before losing consciousness. His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

Chauvin was subsequently fired by the department and in April, he was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. On June 25, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

