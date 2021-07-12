M.O.B.B. United Marks 5 Years in the Fight for Social Justice and Police Reform

*(New York, NY) – Five years ago, on July 7, 2016, a concerned mother of two Black sons gave birth to twin organizations: Moms of Black Boys United, Inc. (M.O.B.B. United) and M.O.B.B United for Social Change, Inc. Depelsha Thomas McGruder founded these nonprofits in the wake of the brutal police killings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and many others who came before them.

Fed up, frustrated and filled with despair, she took to her computer to do something about it. A heartfelt social media post began a journey for McGruder and a dedicated cohort of moms that led to the formation of M.O.B.B. United; two organizations dedicated to influencing policies and perceptions that impact how Black boys and men are viewed and treated by law enforcement and other authority figures.

This year, moms of Black sons around the world exhaled at the same time as Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of son, brother, father, and friend, George Floyd.

“We shared a collective sigh of relief when we finally saw some semblance of justice and accountability,” said McGruder, a former TV executive who started M.O.B.B. United as a Facebook support group. “But it would be naive and foolish for us to assume that accountability in one case will lead to a permanent shift. Our work is far from done.“

In a show of force, M.O.B.B. United members are advocating for the passage of policies and legislation that will increase accountability for law enforcement, including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 1280). Honoring his life and all of the lives murdered by the hands of those meant to protect and serve requires vigilance.

“M.O.B.B. United is encouraging community members to contact their U.S. Senators and demand passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” stressed McGruder, noting the National Academy of Sciences data point that Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police. “Future generations are counting on us.”

M.O.B.B. United’s key initiatives are designed to support moms working to change perceptions of Black boys and men, and bring an end to racial profiling and discrimination. Training and empowering moms to become effective advocates while raising their voices collectively nationwide is another principal area of focus.

There is strength in numbers. That’s why this vocal online community of more than 170,000 is rallying moms and allies across the nation to join in the organization’s daily work toward equity and justice for Black boys and men. In recognition of its fifth anniversary milestone, M.O.B.B. United is launching its “Invite 5 Moms” campaign to encourage members and others to help increase frontline support, and expand the organization’s impact.

“It’s a critical moment for the organization as we complete our fifth year and continue the fight of our lives,” emphasized McGruder. “We won’t stop until society sees our Black boys and men through the lens of humanity and with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

To learn more about M.O.B.B. United’s 5th “MOBBiversary” activities throughout the month of July, key priorities, ongoing initiatives and support its critical work, visit mobbunited.org.

CALL TO ACTION

#ProtectThem by demanding immediate action to further our goal of achieving reform in policing and the criminal justice system — support the passage of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act.

Summary

Overall the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (JIPA) HR 1280 (see JIPA Fact Sheet here), introduced by Rep. Karen Bass (D- CA) and passed by the House of Representatives, addresses many of the policies that M.O.B.B. United for Social Change, Inc. (MUSC) has been advocating for since its inception.

The Bill would establish national standards for training and operation of police departments that would be mandated at the federal level and uses the power of funding to encourage adoption of the same standards at the state and local level. It addresses the systemic racism and bias that affect how our Black boys and men are treated by law enforcement and puts in place substantive measures for better data collection and clearer guidelines for accountability and effective prosecution of police misconduct.

To ensure the bill becomes law, we need moms to mobilize now.

Please contact your Senators (bipartisan) and tell them that you SUPPORT the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and we want a vote in the Senate NOW to pass this crucial legislation. You can locate your Senators by clicking the link: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm.

source: Tosha Whitten Griggs