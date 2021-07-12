Monday, July 12, 2021
Actor Jeremy Suarez Says the Late Bernie Mac Had A ‘Heart of Gold’

By Fisher Jack
Bernie Mac Show cast
The Bernie Mac Show cast members arrive for the “Fox Upfront Previews” on May 15, 2003 at Grand Central in New York City | Photo: Getty Images

*When probably most of us saw Jeremy Suarez for the first time, he was a six-year-old boy working next to Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Regina King in “Jerry Maguire.” Today (July 12, 2021), Suarez, a married man already, is (now) 31 🎉

AmoMama wanted to do something special to commemorate his birthday, so we interviewed him 🥳Read on and see what Jeremy Suarez, best known as Jordan on the “Bernie Mac Show,” told us about working with late comedian Bernie Mac, transitioning from a child to adult actor, and dealing with anxiety during the lockdown.

BEING A CHILD ACTOR
“Acting has always been so fun for me that it never felt like work,” said Suarez, who didn’t see himself too different from other kids growing up. He admitted acting felt like any other after-school activity, so while other children practiced soccer, he acted.

Even today, Suarez still considers the lights, cameras, and energy in a film set “super exciting.” For that, he has his mother and grandmother to thank.

Jeremy Suarez YouTube screenshot)
WORKING ON THE “BERNIE MAC SHOW”
Coming back to Suarez’ career, he’s probably best known for portraying Jordan on the “Bernie Mac Show.” Just like his on-screen sister Camille Winbush, Suarez had nothing but fond memories of the show to share with us.

He described Bernie Mac as a great teacher and mentor who had a joke for everything and would constantly let young actors try their ad-libs and push jokes father than what was on the script. The late comedian gave them room to get better at their craft and develop their styles. Jeremy Suarez added:

“Even more astounding was [Mac’s] heart of gold and his ability to be so down to earth and personable with everybody he met. Honestly, that’s what’s sticks with me the most.” More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO

