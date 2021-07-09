Friday, July 9, 2021
Drama! Kel Mitchell’s Ex-wife (Tyisha Hampton) Implies He Abused Her

By Fisher Jack
Kel Mitchell - gettyimages-1190100792-2048x2048
Kel Mitchell – Gettyimages

*The drama between Kel Mitchell and his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, continues.

Tyisha Hampton is claiming that her ex, former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, has filed a falsified domestic suit against her in hopes of not having to pay the alleged large sum of money he owes in unpaid child support and tax debt. The actress recently took to her TikTok and shared a video asking for advice that can assist with her battle against Kel Mitchell. She also seemingly accused Kel Mitchell of being the abuser in their relationship. Tyisha Hampton says in the video,

“We’re all familiar with domestic violence.”

“We were married for 10 years and our marriage didn’t work out. And because I wanted to get a divorce and I was absolutely done and I wouldn’t allow him to cheat on me he said that he would make my life miserable, and he’s definitely tried to make my life miserable.”

Previous articleRoberta Flack Drops Special 50th Anniversary Versions of ‘Chapter Two’ and ‘Quiet Fire’
