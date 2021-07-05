*Nine-time Grammy winner, Mary J. Blige, is a singing legend that has found success on many avenues in the entertainment industry. She has recorded eight multi-platinum albums and has been nominated twice for academy awards and Golden Globe honors.

Yet, many of her fans asked the question: Why did Mary J. Blige have suicidal thoughts with so much to live for? Mary sets the record straight in a documentary released on Amazon Prime, titled “My Life.” The documentary marks the 25th anniversary of Mary’s second album, “My Life.”

Mary is candid about a dark time in her life plagued with substance abuse, depression, and anxiety. When “My Life” was recorded, she says it was “probably the darkest time” in her life. She was addicted to drugs and was suicidal.

“I was just trying to drink my life away, take drugs ‘til I die,” Mary says in the documentary. “Most of the time, I was just depressed, and I didn’t want to live. I’ve had plenty of dark times since then, but this was a turning point, a decision I had to make, either live or die.”

It’s obvious, Mary chose to live. However, she said her trauma still haunts her.

“My life is not in the sunshine,” Mary says. “My life is hell. My life is me not being able to get things out of my head that happened to me, me not being able to get being molested out of my head. Other things that happened that I will not discuss- so many things happened to a little girl.”

Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” documentary is now streaming on Amazon Prime.