Traci Braxton’s Shocking Weight Loss Creates Concern Among Fans | Photos-LOOK

*Whoa. Wait. Hold up! It seems singer/reality star/actress Traci Braxton has gone waaaay too far in battle to lose weight. At least that’s what her concerned fans and observers are saying.

If you’ve followed Traci’s career, you know she has battled her weight over the course of the years as documented with her own commentary on the hit #WeTV reality show, #BraxtonFamilyValues.

However, sometime this weekend, Braxton, 50, took to Instagram and photos from her sons wedding. Those pics – like the one above – showed her dramatic weight loss which naturally prompted her fans to begn voicing their concern about her overall health, according to KeyAndSheaShow.

It apparently got to the point where that Speculation from fans led Traci to turn comments off. As of this posting, Braxton has not publicly addressed fans concerns.

Meanwhile, as a successful singer, actress, and television personality, Traci Braxton’s journey has not been a walk in the park, as the age old saying goes. She has endured disappointments and has had to work extremely to be where she is today.

Here is Traci’s profile summary:

Full name: Traci Renee Braxton

Date of birth: April 2nd, 1971

Zodiac sign: Aries

Place of birth: Severn, Maryland, in the United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Gender: Female

Profession(s): Singer, actress, media personality

Genre: R&B, soul, and pop Labels: eOne and Soul World

Years active: 1989 to present

Marital status: Married

Instagram page: @TheRealTraciBraxton

Facebook page: @Traci Braxton

Traci Braxton biography: She was born on April 2nd, 1971, in Severn, Maryland, in the United States to Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. and Evelyn Jackson. Traci is the third-born in the Braxton family. Her father was a Methodist clergyman and power company worker, while her mother was an opera singer, a cosmetologist, and a pastor.

She was raised alongside her siblings – an older brother Michael Braxton Jr. born in 1968, and four sisters in strict Christian family background. Braxton sisters are Toni (born in 1967), Towanda (1973), Trina (1974), and Tamar (1977). Her first performing experience was in the church choir.

How old is Traci Braxton? As of 2021, Traci Braxton age is 50 years. The celeb celebrates her birthday on April 2nd.

Is Traci Braxton married? Traci married her love, Kevin Surratt. The couple met each other at a young age and have been together for over two decades. They have a son called Kevin Surratt Jr.

