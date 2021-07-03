*There’s some crazy ish coming out of Australia that you need to know about concerning US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and the late Florence Joyner Griffith.

A reporter from down under has made unfounded claims of doping/steroid use against Richardson and the late Flo Jo because … are you ready? They used acrylic nails.

We’re talking about Claire Lehmann, the founder of Quillette and contributor to The Australian, who released some controversial tweets … one of which was aimed at Richardson, whom she suggested was using PEDs because of what she perceived as “strong nails & hair.”

“Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use,” the writer tweeted. Additionally, she attached a photo of Richardson — who was just suspended from competing for a month after a positive THC test.

Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use. pic.twitter.com/qEM7fkmADt — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) July 2, 2021

Um, er, the problem for Lehmann is that people quickly pointed out that Richardson uses wigs, and her nails are fake; therefore Lehmann’s premise was completely unfounded, and frankly … downright ignorant, as TMZ noted.

Unfortuantely, she wasn’t done. The Aussie journalist continued her meritless attacks, going in on the late Olympic legend, Florence Griffith Joyner. Lehmann alleged that Flo Jo, too, was doping during her historic record-breaking run in the ’80s — again citing the acrylic nail factor (which was again steeped in error). On top of her foregoing ignorance, Lehmann decided go even lower by bringing up Flo Jo’s death, falsely attributing it to drug use, despite the facts clearly disputing that.

“Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports),” Lehmann maliciously wrote.

Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports). pic.twitter.com/H0XqT6ozh9 — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) July 2, 2021

Here’s the reality on that. Flo Jo’s own 1998 autopsy stated that her cause of death was officially attributed to suffocation due to an epileptic seizure … which ended up being tied to a congenital brain abnormality that made her prone to seizures.

Oh yeah, Claire Lehmann, Joyner NEVER produced a positive drug test.

You would think that after being told/shown the facts, Lehmann would have removed her ignorant and defaming tweets. That’s not the case, unfortunately. So, since she won’t do the right thing, she is currently experiencing the wrath of Twitter, with multiple users accusing her of racism. Hell, even Cardi B is coming for her.

We’ll see how long she keeps her current stance or will she come to her senses and delete the tweets and/or apologize.