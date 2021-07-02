Taylour Paige on How ‘Zola’ Helped Her to Explore Sexual Freedom

*Taylour Paige says she worked at strip clubs for weeks to prepare for her role in the upcoming film “Zola.”

As previously reported on EURweb, Zola, a former exotic dancer, wrote an epic story on Twitter that went viral and later turned into a movie. In 2015 she used the social platform to vent about the random events that took place when she met a fellow dancer. The story was so entertaining and crazy it spread like wildfire.

Writers Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris were among the people completely intrigued by this story and now we have the movie “Zola.”

Paige, 30, a former Los Angeles Laker girl and dancer, said she worked at a strip club for four weeks to help her fully tap into Zola.

“I think all my life experiences prepared me for the role. I didn’t want to look like an actor trying to dance, I didn’t want to look like a dancer trying to strip, I wanted to look like this person in the given circumstances who works at a restaurant and also dances,” Paige explained in a recent interview with The Wrap.

Paige was lucky enough to form a friendship with A’Ziah-Monae “Zola” King, ahead of the production.

“We just talked a lot and I got to know her voice and her spirit,” said Paige. “She’s just so funny and quick and smart. Her use of punctuation, like everything about her … she’s on some other s–t.”

Paige says playing Zola gave her the “freedom to be a woman and love my body and my sexuality, and not being also self-conscious or such a perfectionist.”

She said of Zola King, “Just giving myself grace to figure it out as I go and be as present and honest as I can with the dialogue … it just marked a really, really, really pivotal change in my life.”

“Zola” is currently available in theaters.