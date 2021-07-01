Tank Hits #1 At R&B Radio with ‘Can’t Let it Show’ / WATCH

*It is no surprise that R&B superstar Tank did it again! His new single “Can’t Let It Show” (R&B Money/Atlantic Records) has conquered the coveted #1 spot on R&B radio after 18 weeks on the charts.

Written and produced by Tank, “Can’t Let It Show” brought forth a fresh iteration sparking nostalgia and is on track to be an R&B classic. Fans have gravitated towards the song as it is ripe with passion and arouses intense emotions and vulnerability.

“Can’t Let It Show” is Tank’s fourth consecutive #1 smash hit that includes songs “When We,” “Dirty,” and “I Don’t Think You’re Ready” off his wildly successful albums SAVAGE and ELEVATION , respectively. The single has already received xxx downloads/streams collectively from Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and over 3.6M views on YouTube.

Tank was a featured performer this past weekend that kicked off the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Virtual Weekend (June 25 – 27 and July 2-4) celebrating the excellence of the Black community. His performance mesmerized fans as he dug into his illustrious discography of music. In addition, he has hit the road with appearances in several cities across America, and fans can check www.therealtank.com for additional live dates.

He kicked off the year with a rave performance on the silver screen in Bishop T.D. Jakes’ highly successful Lifetime film Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga starring Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion (Empire), Ms. Juicy, and Letoya Luckett. The movie was part of the Seven Deadly Sins anthology based on books in Victoria Christopher Murray’s series.

Tank is currently putting the finishing touches on his 10th studio album out later this year.