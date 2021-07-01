Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

*The man who reportedly murdered Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, has a new lawyer who claims his client has a long history of mental illness.

Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on behalf of Eric Holder. Jansen said he plans on taking the next step in the case following delays due to COVID-10 and the resignation of his previous lawyer, O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden.

“A lot of the work was done by my predecessor,” Jansen told the Daily News after the hearing. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, maybe early December, we can go to trial.”

For what it’s worth, Jansen claims Holder was battling with mental health issues at the time of the shooting.

“He does have a significant mental health history,” he said of his client. “One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.”

Holder — who was previously denied a bail reduction — was in attendance at the courthouse for the hearing on Tuesday, but Jansen spoke to the judge on his behalf. The public defender was concerned that the portrayal of his client would be negatively affected because he was in handcuffs. (Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gabrielle Union Joins ‘Don’t Skip’ Vaccine Campaign: ‘I Believe Vaccinations Are Essential’