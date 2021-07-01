Thursday, July 1, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

By Fisher Jack
0

eric-holder-nipsey-hussle
Eric Holder Jr. – Nipsey Hussle

*The man who reportedly murdered Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, has a new lawyer who claims his client has a long history of mental illness.

Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on behalf of Eric Holder. Jansen said he plans on taking the next step in the case following delays due to COVID-10 and the resignation of his previous lawyer, O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden.

“A lot of the work was done by my predecessor,” Jansen told the Daily News after the hearing. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, maybe early December, we can go to trial.”

For what it’s worth, Jansen claims Holder was battling with mental health issues at the time of the shooting.

“He does have a significant mental health history,” he said of his client. “One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.”

Holder — who was previously denied a bail reduction — was in attendance at the courthouse for the hearing on Tuesday, but Jansen spoke to the judge on his behalf. The public defender was concerned that the portrayal of his client would be negatively affected because he was in handcuffs. (Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gabrielle Union Joins ‘Don’t Skip’ Vaccine Campaign: ‘I Believe Vaccinations Are Essential’

Previous articleGeraldo Reacts to Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction: ‘How Will He Get His Two Years Back?’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO