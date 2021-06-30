Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Outrage After Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction

By Ny MaGee
*Phylicia Rashad is catching heat for celebrating Bill Cosby’s release from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

“FINALLY!!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Cosby is set to be released from prison on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has vacated his conviction. The court agreed to review two aspects of Cosby’s case. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cosby has been hoping the state Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, would reverse his conviction in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five other accusers were allowed to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former Temple University basketball team manager.

They also say the judge should not have let the jury hear Cosby’s damaging testimony from accuser Andrea Constand’s related civil suit.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby to be Released from Prison! Sentence Reportedly Vacated: Report

“Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the justices wrote in their opinion, as reported by Deadline. The ruling means Cosby can not be charged for the rape of Constand again.

While the comments on Rashad’s tweet were closed, several angry Twitter users expressed their fury over her remarks.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

