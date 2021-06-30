*Kevin Hart and his group of friends, known as the Plastic Cup Boyz, have changed the arena from comedy to cars. MotorTrend follows the pals throughout their classic car journey in, “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.”

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke with Hart, John Clausell, Ron “Boss” Everline, Will “Spank” Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells about what fans can expect.

The series may be new to us but the love of these cars isn’t new to them. Clausell, considered the classic car vet of the group, talked about the root of his interest.

“Being born and raised in Los Angeles, California…I’ve had old school cars for quite some time. It just so happened that I hit a rough patch in my life and I had to sell them. But I had a great, gracious friend by the name of Kevin Hart that was able to gift me [and the brothers] a new car so we were all able to get back into it together,” said Clausell.

As opposed to Clausell, Boss, the youngest member of the group, is new to the classic car game but discussed how the show has evolved his thinking.

“You know, I used to think this was an old man sport but now that I’ve kind of dove into it I realized it’s for everybody,” shared Everline.

Hart broke down what fans will see during the show.

“These aren’t forced relationships, these are real relationships. So, we’re celebrating friendship first. The conversations of cars and the world of our knowledge and the knowledge to come from being in this world of cars; that’s the journey you’re embarking on with us,” expressed Hart.

Catch “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” when it premieres on Friday, July 2nd on the MotorTrend App.