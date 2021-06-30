How the Overturning of Bill Cosby’s Conviction Will Impact His Victims

“The news that convicted sex offender, Bill Cosby, will have his conviction vacated has sent shockwaves throughout America, devastating not only Andrea Constand, but other women who have alleged sexual assault by him, and all women who have been sexually assaulted or fear that they will be,” says Forensic Psychiatrist, Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., who has testified as an expert witness in countless trials of sexual harassment / assault /abuse and rape – for both the alleged victim and the alleged perpetrator.

“If the suddenly discovered evidence, or evidence that is suddenly give more credence, is real, then why wasn’t it brought out further in trial – or why didn’t the defense ask the judge to recuse himself if they thought they saw ongoing judicial misconduct?”

“What makes this even worse for the victims,” adds Dr. Lieberman, “is that Cosby refuses to admit he’s a sex offender! Last year, his parole was denied because he refused to participate in a treatment program for ‘sex offenders and violence prevention’ and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections gave him a negative recommendation! How are we supposed to feel, knowing that courts have just released another sexual predator out on the streets? Is this simply part of the current climate: release all prisoners?”

“This sudden freeing of Cosby, questionable as it is, will trigger PTSD in his victims, who now are asking themselves whether it is worth it to come forward and go through the humiliation of a trial, only to have it vacated. Indeed, all women are asking themselves this.”

About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H

Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is a board-certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist and an award-winning and bestselling author. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.

