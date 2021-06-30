*Attorney Antonio Moore explains the Black & White truth of wealth in America on his weekly Tonetalks show.

Moore looks closely at the recent announcement that overall United States household wealth has reached an all-time high of $136.9 trillion.

He details how $115 trillion of that is in the hands of white families, while Black families control a mere $6 trillion. The Black wealth being mostly held in pensions and homes.

Watch the report below and tell us at EURweb what you think.

