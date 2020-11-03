Financial
Financial Emergency! Protect Yourself Against the Unexpected
*(Family Features) – A financial emergency may have previously seemed like a “not me” scenario, but it’s now a reality many families across America are dealing with as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy.
Savings accounts may not be robust enough to weather a significant blow, according to research from Colonial Life. The survey found 38% of U.S. adults have less than $5,000 in savings for a financial emergency, and 23% have less than $1,000.
The study further revealed Americans are already stretched thin due to financial constraints like vehicles with mechanical problems, an unemployed spouse or partner, supporting children and other dependents, mortgage payments and other debt.
Planning ahead for a financial emergency with tips like these can help reduce the long-term impact on your finances and credit.
MORE NEWS: Black Couple Denied Service at Umi Sushi Over Dress Code While White Woman Allowed to Violate [WATCH]
Avoid unnecessary charges. Late payment fees can add up fast and put a dent in your credit rating. Take inventory of your monthly expenses and note the due dates then plan a payment schedule around your paychecks. Be sure to account for possible mail delays or the time needed for electronic transfers. If your schedule doesn’t work, contact your creditor and ask if you can move to a different due date that helps reduce your risk.
Anticipate unforeseen illnesses. A critical illness such as a heart attack, stroke or major organ failure can impact anyone, from the least health-conscious to the most fit. When a critical illness strikes, major expenses often follow. Health insurance may cover some of your medical costs, but not everything. An option like Colonial Life critical illness insurance helps supplement your major medical coverage by providing a lump-sum benefit you can use to pay direct and indirect costs related to some of the most prevalent critical illnesses.
Reduce debt. Doing what you can now to reduce your financial obligations can pay off in the long run if you experience a loss of income. That may mean making extra payments on a loan rather than paying just the minimum balance due. Interest is calculated based on your balance, so paying extra not only reduces your original debt, but also saves you money that would have been lost to interest.
Keep up on maintenance. When money is tight or you’re worried a reduction is coming soon, it may seem counterintuitive to spend money. However, taking care of ongoing maintenance for big-ticket items like your home and vehicle is an investment in the future. Spending a little now to keep things in good working order can help protect you from a costly problem down the road.
Start thinking smaller. Lifestyle adjustments can be tough when they’re abrupt and unexpected, but if you gradually transition to a more frugal way of living it may not feel as disruptive. For example, start by cutting back on entertainment expenses and dining out. Look for lower-cost ways to enjoy time with loved ones and dial back spending on things like birthday gifts.
Learn more and find programs and services designed to protect your financial interests at ColonialLife.com.
source:
FamilyFeatures/Colonial Life
crime
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Business
Killer Mike: Banking on Greenwood
*Killer Mike is a Grammy-winning rapper, who has excelled as a songwriter, actor, activist, and entrepreneur. As of Thursday, Oct. 9, he can add banker to his portfolio of titles.
Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is co-founder of the new Greenwood Bank. He shares ownership of Greenwood with civil rights icon and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young and Ryan Glover, founder of Bounce TV Network.
According to Killer Mike, who was born, raised, and still lives in Atlanta, Greenwood is a “FinTech Neobank,” which means it will function as an online bank/digital bank. Greenwood will offer full-service banking, to include savings and spending accounts, peer-to-peer money transfers, mobile deposits, Apple & Android Pay, Global ATM Networks, community reinvestments, two-day early pay, no hidden fees, and more. All deposits are FDIC insured up to $250,000.
“Greenwood is the Black bank of the future,” said Killer Mike. “When I was called by Ryan Glover about partnering with him and Andrew Young to start Greenwood, I was interested because the bank, besides it being a savings, deposit, and investment institution, is looking at getting in the game of adding capital to small and medium businesses, and creating Black and Latinx businesses looking to grow.”
Glover adds:
“It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community,” said Glover in a statement. “We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.”
Greenwood Bank takes its name from “Black Wall Street,” which was part of the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a center of African American enterprise, entertainment, wealth, and an investment capital. At its apex, it was said the dollar in this elite financial Black sector of Tulsa circulated 36 times and stayed up to a year in the Black community before leaving.
The Greenwood District was destroyed in 1921, when mobs of white people torched and destroyed it. By many estimates, up to 10,000 African Americans were left homeless, with approximately 300 Black people killed.
MORE ON EURWEB: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: From Victimized Boys to Traumatized Men – Boy Scouts Of America
The new Greenwood Bank, according to Killer Mike, wants to duplicate the longevity of the Black dollar that once circulated in the Black community of Tulsa. He said today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community, but only six hours in the Black community.
“Greenwood will be banking in the palm of your hand,” said Killer Mike. “Many things are going digital for African Americans. African Americans use their phones for banking, paying bills and other things more than other groups of people. Greenwood is perfect and fit for the time in terms of how we move around and bank. As brick and mortar banks are pulling out of our community, Black people still need access to banking as an alternative to check cashing places. Greenwood is the alternative. It’s perfect for our community.”
While the Greenwood Bank is interested in serving all age groups, Killer Mike wants a big presence from Black and Latinx in Generation X (individuals born between 1961 and 1981) and Generation Y or Millennials (individuals born between 1982 and 2004).
“I’m personally taking the challenge to get young people,” Killer Mike said. “My belief is that young people should be flocking to Greenwood the same way that our grandparents flocked to Black banks. Whether people live in Chicago, Detroit, D.C., Los Angeles, or Compton, I believe that we can do it in all those places. Greenwood gives them the ability to do their banking with the phones right in our hands. This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future.”
While Greenwood won’t open officially until January 2021, the bank, since launching its website on Oct. 9, has amassed a sizable list of individuals wanting to open a Greenwood Bank account.
Opening an account will have other beneficial factors to impact Black and Latinx communities. According to Greenwood’s website, for every customer that signs up, the bank will provide five free meals to a family in need. With each swipe of a Greenwood debit card, it will prompt a donation to UNCF for education, or the NAACP to support civil rights initiatives. And every month, Greenwood will provide a $10,000 grant to a Black or Latinx small business owner that is a Greenwood customer.
“The work that we did in the civil rights movement wasn’t just about being able to sit at the counter. It was also about being able to own the restaurant,” said Young. “Killer Mike, Ryan and I are launching Greenwood to continue this work of empowering Black and Brown people to have economic opportunity.”
To sign up for a Greenwood account or learn more about the bank, log on to www.bankgreenwood.com.
Financial
Christopher Elliott: Help! My Chase Account Has Been Hacked Using Zelle Quickpay
Why is $2,000 missing from Thomas Andersen’s Chase account? And what is Zelle Quickpay, the application that allowed someone to access his money?
Q: My chase checking account was hacked and money was transferred to an unknown entity with Chase’s New “Zelle Quickpay” feature. This is a feature that was introduced in 2017 by Chase and is automatically linked to your checking account, even though I never signed up for nor authorized its usage. Yet, its automatic addition to Chase accounts allowed hackers to withdraw $2,000 from my account.
Chase is taking no responsibility. The company claims that I “must have” done the transaction. I have been their customer for 18 years, I have never used Zelle in my life. I discovered the fraud within hours and called Chase immediately, yet they did nothing to stop or reverse the fraud.
I want my money back that was stolen. And I want an explanation from Chase. How was this even possible? I am a computer expert and very familiar with security. Chase has two-stage authorization enabled, so even if my password was exposed, it’s nearly impossible to access my account without physical access to my phone or computer, which all are secure, untouched and in my possession. Can you help? — Thomas Andersen, San Jose
A: You shouldn’t be held responsible for this security breach — especially since you never used Zelle Quickpay.
What’s Zelle Quickpay? It’s a way to send money electronically between two private parties. (Think of it as PayPal for banks.) My bank offers Zelle as an option, too.
Last summer, NBC News reported that scammers were calling victims to report “bank fraud.” They send a text message to your cell phone, ask you to read it to them, and then set up a fake Zelle account in your name.
Chase should have quickly responded to your fraud report and offered a full explanation. If you had indeed used Zelle, then there would have been some proof that you set up the account. “Must have” doesn’t cut it.
MORE NEWS: Financial Investor Frank Baker Pays Off Tuition for Spelman Graduates
I’m troubled by this scam, because anyone could have fallen for it. When your bank calls to report fraud on your account, most people are trusting and cooperative. But your story, and others like it, suggest you should be skeptical. If a “bank” calls you and starts asking questions, ask to call them back. Then initiate the call to the bank and ask to speak to the fraud department. Never, ever share information like passwords, security codes or any other personal information to someone who calls from your bank. Chances are, it’s a scam.
By the way, I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Chase customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I suggested you contact one of them to share your tale of losing $2,000.
And that’s what you did. You wrote a “crisp and to-the-point letter” to the executives, stating only the facts. After a few more days, you reported that Chase returned the money that was taken out of your account without an apology or explanation.
I asked Chase for a comment, but it did not respond, either. You decided to close your Chase account.
Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
© 2020 Christopher Elliott.
