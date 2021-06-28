Edwin Hodge & Chris Pratt Talk Alien Invasions in ‘The Tomorrow War’ / WATCH

*The new Amazon Studios military science fiction action movie, “The Tomorrow War,“ tackles the question of how far you would go to save a world you won’t get to experience. The live-action film begins with the world’s population being shocked by a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message.

In just thirty years, the future of humankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (played by Chris Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist Vicki Winslow (played by Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father Slade (played by J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

also features Dorian and Charlie as two civilians recruited to combat the fight. Dorian is serving his third tour when we meet him, while a reluctant Charlie is starting on his first, along with Forester. Lieutenant Hart and Major Greenwood are also featured as two soldiers from the future.

EUR correspondent Jill Munroe talked to the cast about how they believe the film’s premise – of an alien invasion – could happen in real life.

Hodge said it’s at least in the realm of possibility.

“Listen, I’m a big believer that we’re not the only things in this universe, so in reading the script, I’m like yeah, it could happen. There have been sightings for decades and unexplained things. So, I believe there are some other forces out there.”

Pratt, who has been in his share of space adventure flicks – doesn’t think it’s possible. “I don’t believe it, not yet. I’m not convinced. I think our understanding of physics is likely to be changed when we’re confronted with any physical evidence that defies our sense of the laws of gravity and nature around us. And we have these unidentified Ariel Phenomenons, so I don’t think it gels with how the aliens are moving through water or space. All that stuff doesn’t feel right.”

Directed by Chris McKay “The Tomorrow War” will only be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning July 2.