Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Win Emmy for ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

*The Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” won a Daytime Emmy award on Friday in the outstanding informative talk show category.

The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith, won against fellow nominees The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a clip of the hosts reacting to their win. The actor wrote alongside the post, “RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!” jokingly adding, “I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now.” Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Jada also shared on her own Instagram several images of herself celebrating Red Table Talk’s win alongside various crew members.

“The moment I found out Red Table Talk won Outstanding Informative Talk Show,” Jada captioned a clip. “❣️Congrats to the entire @redtabletalk universe❣️❣️❣️.”

Banfield-Norris shared two posts to Instagram, writing “Yesterday was an amazing day! We celebrated our very 1st Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show!” she captioned a shot from an outdoor celebration. “The very best part was being able to celebrate w all the people who make Red Table Talk a success from the camera men, set designers, engineers, sound, producers, researchers, hair and makeup execs from Westbrook, Facebook and so many more!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

“… THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to ALL for your hard work! TOGETHER makes it BETTER!! THANK YOU to our RTT community for your continued support!” Banfield-Norris added. “Let’s keep shining bright✨ Here’s to the journey! Let’s go❤️🙏🏾✨💪🏾👊🏽.”

“One of the best moments and one of the best hugs!” Banfield-Norris wrote in a follow-up clip. “We know our story and the journey has been amazing! I love you, Jada, to the moon❤️.”

The 48th annual Emmys awards show, hosted by Sheryl Underwood, aired on Friday on CBS and Paramount+.