Monday, June 28, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Win Emmy for ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*The Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” won a Daytime Emmy award on Friday in the outstanding informative talk show category.

The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith, won against fellow nominees The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a clip of the hosts reacting to their win. The actor wrote alongside the post, “RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!” jokingly adding, “I’ll stop complaining about not having a garage now.” Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy Steam Their Vaginas on Red Table Talk [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Jada also shared on her own Instagram several images of herself celebrating Red Table Talk’s win alongside various crew members.

“The moment I found out Red Table Talk won Outstanding Informative Talk Show,” Jada captioned a clip. “❣️Congrats to the entire @redtabletalk universe❣️❣️❣️.”

Banfield-Norris shared two posts to Instagram, writing “Yesterday was an amazing day! We celebrated our very 1st Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show!” she captioned a shot from an outdoor celebration. “The very best part was being able to celebrate w all the people who make Red Table Talk a success from the camera men, set designers, engineers, sound, producers, researchers, hair and makeup execs from Westbrook, Facebook and so many more!!”

“… THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to ALL for your hard work! TOGETHER makes it BETTER!! THANK YOU to our RTT community for your continued support!” Banfield-Norris added. “Let’s keep shining bright✨ Here’s to the journey! Let’s go❤️🙏🏾✨💪🏾👊🏽.”

“One of the best moments and one of the best hugs!”  Banfield-Norris wrote in a follow-up clip. “We know our story and the journey has been amazing! I love you, Jada, to the moon❤️.”

The 48th annual Emmys awards show, hosted by Sheryl Underwood, aired on Friday on CBS and Paramount+.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

