*What in the fake life coach, copious naked pictures in the phone, hell?!⠀

⠀

The “#MarriedToMedicine” reunion is on the way; there’s still lots to unpack when it comes to a certain couple, naked pictures, and a “secret” life coach. As previously reported, #DrContessa and #DrScott’s marriage has been strained amid news that Scott’s been secretly seeing a life coach for “7 or 8 months.”⠀

⠀

Scott confessed to secretly meeting with the coach, an unnamed woman he “found on the Internet,” while Contessa was openly meeting with her own coach. He added that he “hasn’t paid the coach a dime” even though the woman’s been giving him help. Later, Dr. Contessa’s daughters joked that Scott had a “girlfriend,” which fueled speculation that the life coach was actually a mistress.⠀

⠀

Later, however, during the “Married To Medicine” finale, Scott switched up his story and said that his female life coach is actually a MAN named Kevin Johnson.⠀

⠀

What…..in……the……world?!⠀

⠀

Contessa said that she’d never heard about this “Kevin Johnson” character, and as you can imagine, social media is NOT feeling Dr. Scott’s confession.⠀

