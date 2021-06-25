Farrah Franklin (Ex-Destiny’s Child Member) Calls Out Actress Alexis Fields As A Homewrecker!

*Former Destiny’s Child member Farrah Franklin is calling out actress Alexis Fields and accusing her of being a homewrecker after she posted an old viral video clip of her and Kiely Williams.

Recently Alexis Fields, who is the sister of actress Kim Fields and daughter of Good Times star Chip Fields, shared a video to her Instagram page of an interaction Farrah Franklin and Kiely Williams had during a pilot of a reality TV show that seemingly wasn’t picked up by a network. In the clip, which is reportedly more than seven years old, Farrah and Kiely Williams are having a standoff as they compare their musical accolades and who had the most success in the famous girl groups they were once in. In the short video, Kiely Williams mentions that she was in 3LW and The Cheetah Girls.

“I’ve been in two multi-platinum, successful groups and they weren’t disbanded.”

Farrah Franklin responded, “And I’ve been in the biggest one and they’re still together.”

Kiely fired back, “I know, but you weren’t in it!”

Alexis Fields shared the clip to her Instagram account and captioned the post:

“Y’all know I’m not messy. But laughter is healing. This will forever be funny.” A fan mistakenly thought the footage was from producer Carlos King’s current show Bet Presents The Encore and commented they didn’t know that Farrah was on the show. Farrah responded to the fan and explained that she isn’t and the video is old. She also took multiple shots at Alexis …

