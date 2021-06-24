Texas Couple Accused of Scamming Black People Out Of Millions Of Dollars

*A Texas couple is catching heat for allegedly scamming Black people out of tens of millions of dollars.

According to NBC DFW, Marlon Moore, who is also known as DJ ASAP and his wife Lashonda Moore are under fire after they allegedly took advantage of unsuspecting people through their faith-based business.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

The couple had a bit of recognizability after they appeared on the OWN show, “Family or Fiance,” where family members share their concerns and doubts about their loved one’s partners. Several of their clients have filed a lawsuit with the couple and their company, BINT Operations, LLC. BINT stands for Blessings In No Time.

The goal of the organization was to recruit people in order to be paid or “blessed.” But several investors have been left unsatisfied.

“They wanted to say it’s for Blacks, they wanted to say it’s to build the Black community…They promised that they would give you a refund if you were not satisfied,” said Rosetta Fleming, a grandmother and retired teacher from Mississippi, who invested $1400.

She told NBC DFW that the couple promised to “bless and assist needy members of the African American community in the wake of the pandemic and economic and social strife.”

She alleges they failed to deliver. She also claims she has not been paid $11,000 she was promised for recruiting several people to work with the Moores.

Additionally, the Moores have not processed requested refunds from investors.

According to the Attorney General’s lawsuit, “Since January 2021, the State has received nearly 200 consumer complaints against Defendants alleging over $700,000 in losses of monies contributed to the Defendants but never refunded.”

One alleged victim wrote in the lawsuit, “The Moore’s SCAMMED, CONNED, HOODWINKED over 8,000 Black and Brown people during a pandemic.”