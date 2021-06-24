Dad Turns Off WiFi So He Can See His Kids’ Faces (Watch)

*In an era where kids are glued to their phones and tablets, a hilarious viral video shows the lengths a father will go to see their little faces and have human contact.

His ingenious idea? Turning off the WiFi.

Within seconds, all four of his children peeked out of their rooms at once as Pops captured the rare sighting on video.

Watch below:

“Dad” is 40-year-old business owner Kenneth Bass of Washington DC. On June 9, he turned off the WiFi and just waited. All four of his kids – Jaiden, Aminah, Jerrell and Nathaniel – emerged to find out what was taking them away from their screen time.