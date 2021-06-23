The Urban Guerilla Orchestra salutes TSOP with LIVE PPV

Sunday July 11th A Tribute to The Sound of Philadelphia with sweet Philly Soul sounds for $6.99

“Push back the sofa and get ready to dance!”

*From “Betcha By Golly, Wow” to “Backstabbers,” the lasting lure of Philly Soul will be front and center when the Urban Guerilla Orchestra (UGO) presents live a tribute to TSOP – The Sound of Philadelphia.

The PPV concert scheduled for Sunday July 11th will celebrate the rise of Philadelphia’s music scene with a concert of back to back hits popularized by The Stylistics, Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes, The O’Jays and others.

At its core, “The Sound of Philadelphia” was both lush and rhythmic, transforming Soul music in the 70s resulting in over 75 gold and platinum awards for music men like Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, Thom Bell, and Dexter Wansel. Tickets are available for $6.99 at http://bit.ly/UGOPPV OR On-Demand on apple tv, FireTV, and Roku.

The Urban Guerilla Orchestra under the direction of Henri McMillian have been moving audiences for several years as featured entertainers on the popular Capital Jazz and Soul Train cruises taking passengers back in time on the Soul Train line. McMillian shared,

“We’d planned a Tribute to Philly Soul last year, yet as with so many others, the Pandemic delayed our plans. Now, the Philly International 50th Anniversary gives us even more reason to celebrate TSOP!”

Consulted by Wayne Styles ([email protected]), UGO’s Live Tribute to The Sound of Philadelphia launches as the country recovers from the Pandemic.

“We are glad to be able to present this musical Tribute via Pay Per View where people can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes. Push back the sofa and get ready to dance!”