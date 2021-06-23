Wednesday, June 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts in ‘My Life’ Documentary

By Ny MaGee
0

Mary J. Blige's My Life
Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary

*Mary J. Blige opens up about her mental health struggles in the new documentary titled “My Life.”

The music icon told Extra that she decided to open up about her suicidal thoughts, addiction, and abuse because “it was extremely important” for her to do so, as reported by AceShowbiz.

“It’s what I was living, what I was going through, what I’ve been through since I was a 5-year-old little girl… just so much hell,” said Blige. “I had to show people where all this pain came from that was in the ‘My Life’ album in the first place, and how can I get it out… and why it’s not coming out.”

READ MORE: ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Documentary: Amazon Releases 1st Trailer Ahead of June 25 Release (Watch)

Mary J. Blige's My Life
Mary J. Blige’s My Life

In the doc, Blige touches on the impact of her music and the testimonies she has received from fans over the years. 

“Man, it’s a lot of responsibility, because these testimonies are like, ‘Whoa, I don’t have that much power,’ but you know, it was my life, that’s my testimony, and just all the dark things that I was going through that pulled other people out,” she explained.

Blige describes her 1994 debut album “My Life” as “my darkest album, like one of the darkest times I have had.” She added, “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live.”

The “My Life” documentary will see Mary revealing “the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.” 

“Mary J. Blige’s My Life” hits Amazon on June 25. Watch the trailer below.

Previous articleLudacris Clears the Air About His Pilot’s License After Viral Video (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO