Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts in ‘My Life’ Documentary

*Mary J. Blige opens up about her mental health struggles in the new documentary titled “My Life.”

The music icon told Extra that she decided to open up about her suicidal thoughts, addiction, and abuse because “it was extremely important” for her to do so, as reported by AceShowbiz.

“It’s what I was living, what I was going through, what I’ve been through since I was a 5-year-old little girl… just so much hell,” said Blige. “I had to show people where all this pain came from that was in the ‘My Life’ album in the first place, and how can I get it out… and why it’s not coming out.”

In the doc, Blige touches on the impact of her music and the testimonies she has received from fans over the years.

“Man, it’s a lot of responsibility, because these testimonies are like, ‘Whoa, I don’t have that much power,’ but you know, it was my life, that’s my testimony, and just all the dark things that I was going through that pulled other people out,” she explained.

Blige describes her 1994 debut album “My Life” as “my darkest album, like one of the darkest times I have had.” She added, “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live.”

The “My Life” documentary will see Mary revealing “the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom.”

“Mary J. Blige’s My Life” hits Amazon on June 25. Watch the trailer below.