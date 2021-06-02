‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Documentary: Amazon Releases 1st Trailer Ahead of June 25 Release (Watch)

*Start doing your side-to-side arm sway, the first trailer for Mary J. Blige’s long-awaited documentary is here.

“Mary J. Blige’s My Life” – arriving June 25 on Amazon Prime, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth – reveals the demons and blessings that inspired Blige’s heartbreaking 1994 masterpiece, “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.

The album, her second studio effort, propelled the nine-time Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award nominated actress from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary and features Blige performing the album live for the first time.

Watch the newly-released trailer below: