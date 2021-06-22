*Trick Daddy is catching a whole lot of fire for his recent comments about Queen Bey! (See EURweb’s original post, HERE.)

As previously reported, while having a conversation on the social media app Clubhouse, the Miami rapper and reality star slammed Beyoncé as someone who “can barely sing” and doesn’t write her own songs. On top of that, Trick went on to take a shot at Jay-Z and said (he) has “never won the greatest rapper alive” title.

Now y’all know the Beyhive does NOT play when it comes to Bey. Trick immediately received backlash over his comments considering how popular, talented and influential Jay-Z and Beyoncé are. W

hile some fans clapped back at Trick, Twitter users reminded him why he needs to put respect on Beyoncé’s name.

(Check out what they had to say via the IG post below.)

