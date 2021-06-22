Trick Daddy Says Beyonce ‘Can’t Sing’, Trashes Jay-Z’s Rap Status in Clubhouse Convo (Watch)

*Trick Daddy is being dragged across social media for trashing both Beyonce and Jay-Z during a conversation in Clubhouse.

The Florida rap star on Monday told listeners in the audio chat app that Beyonce “can’t sing,” and said Jay-Z “ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive” status, incurring the wrath of both the Hive and whatever Hov’s fans are called.

It’s unclear what led to Trick’s declaration before the clip was recorded, but it appeared that he was comparing Beyonce to another artist. “Beyoncé f*ck with her because she see money,” Trick says/ “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.”

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he continued. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others on the line agreed and wondered why so many people think otherwise.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Watch below, beginning at the 20 second mark:

You already know … the Hive got in formation and led the swarmation.

Trick Daddy really got on Beyoncé radio and said she can’t sing……. THIS is why you still selling fish plates on your death bed. — lil boy. (@_theqveen) June 22, 2021

#TrickDaddy looking like a bloated corps! Obvi he doesn’t know what singing or rapping is. — Johny Torch (@JohnyTorch) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy just need some clicks. Sir, you’re on L&HH please STOP — Yonce4Life (@New_BlackCode) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy drags Beyoncé “she can’t sing or write.” 🥴🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/HI1gJ3Ij6R — GOTC (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2021

trick daddy is on hardcore drugs talking that mess — pfire☔Baby I Could Never Steal You From Another (@firefire100) June 22, 2021

This audio needs to be filed as the definition of “hating”.

Notice how when Trick Daddy said, “Beyoncé can’t sing” everyone there lost there own opinions and jumped on the hate wagon.

“She can’t sing”

“All she do is yell”

“I prefer Kelly”

Misery truly loves company. 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/p9hpkByIsj — Tammy Watts (@Watts_Trending) June 22, 2021

TRICK DADDY THUS WHY YO RESTAURANT TRASH I WAITED OVER 2 HOURS WITH MY FAMILY FOR FOOD JUST TO GET SUM SMALL FRIED CHICKEN WINGS AND DRY RICE AND YALL WAS OUT OF ALL THE DRINKS BUT LEMONADE TOO I DONT WANNA HEAR NOTHING FROM YO MOUTH https://t.co/kqjXyNG6LH pic.twitter.com/UuH5mZNAwd — cici • SUNOO PROTECTOR • check pinned (@theospinkhair) June 22, 2021

I hope you all know that Trick Daddy has said some foul shit about black women before right?! He has said that white & latina women are gaining ground & that black women need to “tighten up” because of it. He said once they learn how to fry chicken, black women will be useless. — cicada squirt. (@__theaquacave) June 22, 2021

Must be two Beyonce’s bc I know Trick Daddy can’t be talking about Blue Ivy’s mama. Not Tina’s daughter. Can’t be talking about Solange Big Sister. Ain’t no way he said that about Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter AKA Mrs.MyMicAlwaysOn — Excessively & Openly Black & Proud (@KoffeeNKarma) June 22, 2021

