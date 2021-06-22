Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Trick Daddy Says Beyonce ‘Can’t Sing’, Trashes Jay-Z’s Rap Status in Clubhouse Convo (Watch)

10th Annual ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Rapper Trick Daddy performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Trick Daddy is being dragged across social media for trashing both Beyonce and Jay-Z during a conversation in Clubhouse.

The Florida rap star on Monday told listeners in the audio chat app that Beyonce “can’t sing,” and said Jay-Z “ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive” status, incurring the wrath of both the Hive and whatever Hov’s fans are called.

It’s unclear what led to Trick’s declaration before the clip was recorded, but it appeared that he was comparing Beyonce to another artist. “Beyoncé f*ck with her because she see money,” Trick says/ “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.”

“Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self,” he continued. “Beyoncé can’t sang!” Others on the line agreed and wondered why so many people think otherwise.

“Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Watch below, beginning at the 20 second mark:

You already know … the Hive got in formation and led the swarmation.

