Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Man Who Repped Himself (Ronnie Oneal) Found Guilty of First-degree Murder and Attempted Murder

By Fisher Jack
Ronnie Oneal
Ronnie Oneal delivers opening statements in his double murder trial in Tampa (Jun 16, 2021)

*Days after his opening statement went viral on social media, Ronnie Oneal (who represented himself legally in court at his trial) has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The guilty verdict was issued to O’Neal Monday night after he yelled at jurors and accused prosecutors of fabricating evidence during his closing argument as per WFLA.

Oneal was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 deaths of his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, and their daughter, Ron’Nivea Oneal. Additionally, he was convicted of attempted murder of his eight-year-old son who survived the vicious attack.

The jury also found him guilty on two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence along with one count of arson. Prosecutors said Oneal tried to burn down his home in Rearview plus his daughter’s body and his son who was critically injured.

