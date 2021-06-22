T-Pain Admits Usher’s Remarks About Auto-Tune Left Him Depressed for 4 Years [VIDEO]

*T-Pain has revealed that a conversation with Usher on a plane in 2013 left him depressed after the “You Got It Bad” singer told him he “f*cked up” the music industry when he used Auto-Tune.

T-Pain made the audio manipulation software popular with his hit songs in the early 2000s.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in a new clip from the Netflix series “This Is Pop.” “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f*cked up music.’”

Usher added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

T-Pain said the remarks left him depressed for 4 years. Hear him tell it via the clip below.

In related news, T-Pain has inked a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne, and the rapper will soon launch Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video series.

Per Deadline, the series, which will launch on June 3, will feature conversations between T-Pain and some of his celebrity/influencer pals, including Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying “damn, we should have recorded that” so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first’, was a no brainer for us,” said T-Pain.

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.