Tuesday, June 22, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

T-Pain Admits Usher’s Remarks About Auto-Tune Left Him Depressed for 4 Years [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
T-Pain, Usher via Twitter

*T-Pain has revealed that a conversation with Usher on a plane in 2013 left him depressed after the “You Got It Bad” singer told him he “f*cked up” the music industry when he used Auto-Tune.

T-Pain made the audio manipulation software popular with his hit songs in the early 2000s.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in a new clip from the Netflix series “This Is Pop.” “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f*cked up music.’”

Usher added, “‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

T-Pain said the remarks left him depressed for 4 years. Hear him tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: T-Pain Announces ‘Nappy Boy Radio’ After Inking Deal with PodcastOne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by This Is Pop (@thisispopshow)

In related news, T-Pain has inked a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne, and the rapper will soon launch Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast and video series. 

Per Deadline, the series, which will launch on June 3, will feature conversations between T-Pain and some of his celebrity/influencer pals, including Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from Cobra Kai, Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying “damn, we should have recorded that” so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast.  Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first’, was a no brainer for us,” said T-Pain.

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear.  T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Previous articleTrick Daddy’s Comment Section Getting Majorly STUNG by the BeyHive Over his Bey/Jay-Z Hate
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO