Republicans Outraged After Macy Gray Urges US to Ditch ‘Divisive’ Flag

*Singer Macy Gray is catching heat from Republicans for claiming the American flag is “tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect.”

In a op-ed she penned for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, Gray wrote: “The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.”

She added:

President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.

Incorrect? Let’s look to the stars. There are 50, where there should be 52. D.C. and Puerto Rico have been lobbying for statehood for decades. Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house.

Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist.

On to the stripes. The Smithsonian documents that the “white” stripes represent purity and innocence. America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces.

The crooner’s comments caused a slew of Republicans to slam her remarks.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took to Twitter to write: “A new flag?! No thanks. Old Glory still waves as a symbol of liberty and justice for all.”

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs tweeted: “If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted: “There are 195 countries in the world. 194 of them don’t have the American flag. If @macygray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!”

Lavern Spicer shaded the singer by writing, “The last time Macy Gray was relevant, Bill Clinton was President.”

You can read Macy’s full op-ed here.