Monday, June 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Republicans Outraged After Macy Gray Urges US to Ditch ‘Divisive’ Flag

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Singer Macy Gray is catching heat from Republicans for claiming the American flag is “tattered, dated, divisive and incorrect.”

In a op-ed she penned for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, Gray wrote: “The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.”

READ MORE: Macy Gray Launches Limited-edition Sneakers to Help Victims of Police Brutality

American - US - Flag-fire-behind-it-Kenosha-WI-Scott-Olson-Getty-Images

She added: 

President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag. 

Incorrect? Let’s look to the stars. There are 50, where there should be 52. D.C. and Puerto Rico have been lobbying for statehood for decades. Both have been denied, since statehood would allow each territory’s elected officials seats in the house. 

Assuming D.C. reps would be African-American and Puerto Rican reps would be Hispanic, the ultimate assumption is that these elected officials would be Democratic. That alone is racist. 

On to the stripes. The Smithsonian documents that the “white” stripes represent purity and innocence. America is great. It is beautiful. Pure, it ain’t. It is broken and in pieces.

The crooner’s comments caused a slew of Republicans to slam her remarks.  

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took to Twitter to write: “A new flag?! No thanks. Old Glory still waves as a symbol of liberty and justice for all.”

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs tweeted: “If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted: “There are 195 countries in the world. 194 of them don’t have the American flag. If @macygray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!”

Lavern Spicer shaded the singer by writing, “The last time Macy Gray was relevant, Bill Clinton was President.”

You can read Macy’s full op-ed here.

Previous articleWinners Announced for the 3rd Annual ‘Critics Choice Real TV Awards’ – VIDEOs
Next articleWatch As Texas Husband Surprises Wife’s Daughter by Giving her His Last Name Through Adoption
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO