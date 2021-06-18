Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Wimbledon, Will Play at Tokyo Olympics

*Naomi Osaka’s agent has announced she won’t be playing at Wimbledon later this month as she is “taking some personal time with friends and family.”

“Naomi Osaka will be greatly missed by all of us at Wimbledon this year, but we completely understand her decision,” Wimbledon reps told CNET in an emailed statement. “We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year.”

Osaka, 23, withdrew from the French Open last month because she opposed mandatory check-ins with the media. As reported by TMZ, Osaka opened up on her battle with depression and social anxiety following her 2018 U.S. Open win.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open After $15K Fine for Not Doing Media Presser

After canceling press obligations during the French Open, Osaka was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion by tournament organizers. Ultimately, she decided to exit the tournament.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka wrote in a statement describing her struggles with depression. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”

She added, “The truth is I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

“I’m going to take some time away from the court now,” she said, “but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

Osaka’s plans to make a return to professional Tennis in her home country of Japan at the Olympics in July.