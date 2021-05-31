*Earlier we reported that tennis champ Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for NOT speaking to the press after her match at the French Open on Sunday.

It looks like Miss Osaka thought about the situation and said the hell with it. She is withdrawing from the tournament. The tennis star announced her withdrawal on Twitter.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” she wrote. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”

Osaka went on to explain that she has had bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open, and that she gets “huge waves of anxiety” before she speaks to the media.

“I get really nervous and find it stressful to always engage and give you the best answers I can,” she wrote. “So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.”

“I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that,” she continued.

THERE’S MORE NEWS ON EURWEB LIKE THIS: New Lawsuit Against Daunte Wright Claims He Disabled Teen with Shot in the Head

As we also reported, the rising tennis star announced last week she would not attend French Open press conferences, saying she wanted to protect her mental health.

“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me,” Osaka wrote.