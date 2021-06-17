Watch New Clip from Showtime’s Upcoming Rick James Doc ‘Bitchin” [VIDEO]

*Showtime has dropped a new clip from the forthcoming Rick James documentary titled “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” – you can watch the clip below.

The Showtime film will take an “intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often under-appreciated figures”.

Per NME, the doc will feature rare footage of James, as well as “never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James”.

“The documentary presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the ‘Punk-Funk’ music he left behind,” the synopsis for the film adds.

The teaser comes after Bitchin’ had its recent premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The clip describes how James redefined funk music, with Bootsy Collins commenting: “All is fair in funk and war.”

“The ‘wild’ side of Rick James often eclipses his musical genius, but the mathematical equation that is his life depends on all of the numbers to make a whole,” said the film’s director, Sacha Jenkins,in a statement:

“Our aim was to create a balanced portrait of a brilliant artist who both chased his dreams and stalked more than a few demons. Still, his influence on funk and popular music and culture is unparalleled, and his eventual rise to the top is easily more compelling than any freebase rush,” Jenkins added.

Rick James died in August 2004 at the age of 56.

Showtime has not yet announced a release date for “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.”