Thursday, June 17, 2021
Check Out The Latest from Nina Parker’s Plus Sized Clothing Line (Video)

Nina Parker
Nina Parker models clothing from her Nina Parker Collection (Instagram)

*Nina Parker, co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop,” who launched her own clothing line for curvy women in May, has added new pieces to the collection for June.

As previously reported, the TV personality’s Nina Parker Collection sells exclusively at Macy’s and includes tops, dusters, dresses and jogging separates, with some designs featuring peek-a-boo shoulders and waist exposures – all available in bright colors, animal prints and sequins.

Following the rollout of designs in May and June, several pieces sold out immediately. Parker said that she will add new styles to the line every month beginning in August.

“My vision is to include everything, ” said Parker in a recent interview. “I want to expand to swimwear, undergarments. Right now I am focusing on the line for this year and working toward November.

In her E! gig, Parker often sports gear from her own collection. Among the celebs also wearing items from her collection and singing her praises are Loni Love of “The Real,” Meghan McCain from “The View,” actress Jessica Garcia and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

The Nina Parker Collection is available in sizes 0X-3X at Macy’s online (www.macys.com) or at Macy’s retail locations. Check out the line’s latest pieces below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Dre Legally Single Amid Bitter Divorce Battle with Nicole Young

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Parker (@mzgossipgirl)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Parker (@mzgossipgirl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nina Parker (@mzgossipgirl)

Below social media influencer Alissa models pieces from the collection on her YouTube channel Stylish Curves:

