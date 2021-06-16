Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Dr. Dre Legally Single Amid Bitter Divorce Battle with Nicole Young

By Ny MaGee
Dr. Dre, Nicole Young, Twitter
Getty

*Dr. Dre is officially a single man now that an LA judge has dissolved his marriage to Nicole Young.

“Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons,” the court document read, as reported by TMZ

Here’s more from the outlet: 

The judge just signed off on the music mogul’s request to become officially divorced from Nicole Young. That’s not the end of the story. Both Dre and Nicole will now battle it out over the validity of the prenup, which will determine their property settlement. Nicole wants the prenup declared invalid, and also claims Dre agreed he would not enforce it. Dre says that never happened and the prenup is ironclad.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly

READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young is Coming for His Alleged Mistresses

Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup. 

We previously reported, Young attempted to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail. They have all been named in a court filing in the former couple’s bitter divorce battle. Young claims each are former lovers of Dre, and she’s trying to get them to spill the tea on her ex-husband.

Young says one of the women “purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase,” per Complex.

She says the depositions of the women could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

