If you're familiar with Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena then you know the couple is going through a difficult time in their very tenuous relationship.

It was only a month ago they were spreading the news of a second child together, but more recently we learned that they are ending their marriage.

Although the couple has been on and off, this time around could be different. On May 25, TMZ reported that Erica filed for divorce. Allegedly, Safaree was caught on camera dancing inappropriately with another woman.

Well, as bad or “inappropriate” as that was, the news gets worse. It’s now alleged that Samuels got another woman pregnant. Yes, you read that right. He has supposedly impregnated another woman while his estranged wife carries their second child.

As reported on Madamenoire (which sourced The Neighborhood Talk), a source close to the couple confirmed the news. However, so far, neither Safaree or Erica has addressed the claims.

Earlier this week, Samuels asked the court to allow him to be present for the birth of their second baby because Erica doesn’t want him there.Hmm, wonder why?

In any event, Erica’s friend, Bambi, spoke on why Erica wouldn’t want Safaree in the delivery room.

“When you’re giving birth, you need someone by your side to support you and tell you it’s [going to] be ok, pass you ice chips, hold your hand, and put you at ease. If you are only allowed to have ONE person in the delivery room with you…why the hell would you choose to be in there with someone who [doesn’t] like you???? TF?”

OK, with the foregoing in mind, remember what Samuels admitted earlier this year on Twitter when he expressed his true feeling about being married?



“I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes, and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb sh—. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

While a lot of folks are hoping Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena can work things out, we are of the opinion that they should go their separate ways with a quickness ’cause their relationship is severely toxic.

