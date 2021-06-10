Safaree Samuels Seeks Primary Custody of Kids Amid Divorce Battle with Erica Mena

*Safaree Samuels has responded to Erica Mena‘s divorce filing that she submitted in May.

As reproted by Ace Showbiz, Mena is seeking primary custody of their daughter Saphire and unborn child. Safaree is seeking joint custody.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to new legal docs… Safaree says he wants consistent and uninterrupted parenting and visitation with his kids. As far as Erica’s request to have exclusive use to the home they currently share … Safaree seems open to it if he can be removed from any liability involving the property through a refinancing of the mortgage … and assuming he gets his cut of any equity in the property.

Safaree also wants to maintain exclusive possession of their individual vehicles, and be allowed to maintain all personal property acquired during the marriage individually. As far as alimony goes … he wants the court to deny her any, and he wants the court to determine any child support obligations for them.

Erica filed for divorce in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia on May 21, pulling the plug on her marriage after two years. As reported earlier, “Erica is asking for primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree. She’s also indicated she wants child support, plus … exclusive use of the home they currently share,” TMZ writes.

Earlier this year, Safaree took to social media to announce that he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”

In a follow-up tweet, Erica shared, “Out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.” She concluded with, “Don’t let this Scorpio sting.”

Most recently, Mena posted a video from a doctor’s visit where she and Safire listened to an ultrasound of her unborn child. A follower commented about being “so excited” for Mena and that she hopes the reality TV star “had more kids in the future.” Erica responded, “Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”