Friday, June 11, 2021
Dig If You Will The Picture: Somebody Put Prince on the Ten Dollar Bill (Watch)

Prince drawn on $10 bill
Prince drawn on $10 bill by TikTok user @mango_con_jepcy

*Until Harriet Tubman officially finds her way to the one dollar bill, we’ll take drawings of other worthy folks as a place holder.

Truly talented TikTok user @mango_con_jepcy turns George Washingtons, Abraham Lincolns, Alexander Hamiltons and Benjamin Franklins into other famous faces or images by request. This person has transformed dead presidents to Huey from The Boondocks, Willie Nelson with a blunt and even Jesus Christ.

huey from boondocks
Huey from The Boondocks drawn on a $50 bill

Someone DM’d a request for a drawing of His Royal Badness (circa 1980s) on a ten spot.

Watch below:

@mango_con_jepcy Reply to @innekesnels damn girl you’re a freak “ahhiiihh”🤣🤣🤣 #dollarart #drawing #fypart #foryouart #xyzbc #prince #80s #freak #fypforyou #purple ♬ original sound – Dual live me😬 I draw dollars

