Dig If You Will The Picture: Somebody Put Prince on the Ten Dollar Bill (Watch)

*Until Harriet Tubman officially finds her way to the one dollar bill, we’ll take drawings of other worthy folks as a place holder.

Truly talented TikTok user @mango_con_jepcy turns George Washingtons, Abraham Lincolns, Alexander Hamiltons and Benjamin Franklins into other famous faces or images by request. This person has transformed dead presidents to Huey from The Boondocks, Willie Nelson with a blunt and even Jesus Christ.

Someone DM’d a request for a drawing of His Royal Badness (circa 1980s) on a ten spot.

Watch below: