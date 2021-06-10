Thursday, June 10, 2021
Sex and Tell: Ray J Claims He Made Princess Love Wait 6 Months Before Any Intimacy – WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Princess Love and Ray J
Princess Love and Ray J

*It looks like #RayJ was playing hard to get in the early months of his relationship with #PrincessLove!

Ray J recently appeared on Respectfully Justin, co-hosted by Justin LaBoy & Justin Dior Combs. While there, he opened up about how he had Princess Love wait six months before he had sex with her. And yes, you read that right–he claims he made her wait!

Justin LaBoy kicked off the interaction with a question:

“Truth or shot: you ever flew a girl out and she didn’t let you hit? Imma start with Ray [J].”
In response, Ray J claimed:

“[When] I was in my situation with my beautiful wife, I didn’t want to hit on the first night. I wanted to stretch it, just because it’s different. Six, seven months–’til they can’t take it no more.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

