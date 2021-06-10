Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard Says Politics the Reason for LeBron James Hate in ‘Red States’ [VIDEO]

*LeBron James is the most hated player in the NBA, according to a recent study conducted by SportsInsider.com.

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard believes the NBA star’s politics is the primary reason for the hate.

“I looked at the map…of where people hated LeBron the most,” Broussard told Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on “Undisputed.” “And it was pretty much all the red states. It was the middle of the country, the upper, Northern Midwest…places like that where they aren’t feeling LeBron James.”

Per Mediaite, “the study used recent geotagged Twitter data, tracking negative mentions of NBA players such as, “I hate LeBron.” Featuring over 70,000 tweets, the research found LeBron was the NBA’s most hated player in 24 different states,” the outlet writes.

“LeBron James stands for something,” Broussard said. “When you stand boldly and unashamedly for something, you’re gonna have people that love you and you’re gonna have people that hate you.”

“The first thing he stands for is against social and racial injustice,” he continued. “You can argue, that LeBron is the player that started this whole movement across these various sports leagues, of players standing up against injustice.”

Broussard referred to LeBron helping to organize “the ‘More Than A Vote’ campaign which had an impact on the most polarizing election, maybe in our lifetimes,” he added.

‘More Than A Vote’ was launched last summer, with the goal of “energizing, educating, and protecting Black voters” during the 2020 presidential election. James has also used his social media platform to speak out against several high-profile police shootings of Black Americans.

Hear more from Broussard about why LeBron is polarizing via the clip below.