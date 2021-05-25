Tuesday, May 25, 2021
VIDEO: LeBron James Wins Academy Award for Best Actor in Shady Viral Video (Watch)

LeBron James
LeBron James reacts to being hit in the face by Draymond Green

*Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James adds an Oscar to his multitude of trophies in a new viral video that “pokes” fun at his acting skills during games.

The NBA star was accused of play acting after being poked in the eye by Draymond Green toward the end of the Lakers’ play-in win over the Golden State Warriors. Some thought he was being too extra, and accused him of trying to sell a flagrant foul call on Green.

Watch below:

James’ reaction became fodder for the folks at Out Of Bounds, who crafted a video showing James earning an Oscar for Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role.

Watch below:

Poked eye and all, James hit the game-winning three to beat the Warriors and secure the seventh seed out West.

EURPublisher01

