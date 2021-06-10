Florida Beachgoers Circled by Hammerhead Sharks in Viral Video (Watch)

*It was a beach trip three women in Florida will not likely forget.

Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were relaxing on a yellow float at a Pensacola beach when they were suddenly surrounded by seven hammerhead sharks, according to WALA.

In the viral video of their encounter, a boater is heard yelling “shark!”

“They were right up on the shore. I mean we were in at least knee, waist-deep water so they were right up on shore, and they just swam around the boat, and then left,” Faciane told WALA.

The women told WALA there was nothing they could do but wait it out.

Watch below: