Thursday, June 10, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

Florida Beachgoers Circled by Hammerhead Sharks in Viral Video (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Florida Beachgoers Circled by Hammerhead Sharks
Florida Beachgoers Circled by Hammerhead Sharks

*It was a beach trip three women in Florida will not likely forget.

Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were relaxing on a yellow float at a Pensacola beach when they were suddenly surrounded by seven hammerhead sharks, according to WALA.

In the viral video of their encounter, a boater is heard yelling “shark!”

“They were right up on the shore. I mean we were in at least knee, waist-deep water so they were right up on shore, and they just swam around the boat, and then left,” Faciane told WALA.

The women told WALA there was nothing they could do but wait it out.

Watch below:

Previous articleKenya First in Africa To Make Electronic Chips Amid Questions Over Relevance Of Tech / PHOTOS
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO