‘Beyond the Pole’ Star Gigi Maguire on Why Strippers No Longer Want to be ‘Saved’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with “Beyond the Pole” star Gigi Maguire to dish about the explosive new season which premiered June 3 on WE tv.

Per press release, this season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

As a newcomer on the show, GiGi tells us which castmember viewers will see her clash with and why the two simply don’t get along. She also talks about retiring as an exotic dancer and why strippers no longer want to be “saved”. Peep our exclusive conversation via the clip below, and check out new episodes of “Beyond the Pole” Thursdays at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WE tv.