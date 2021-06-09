Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out of Retirement for New Netflix Film, ‘A Madea Homecoming’

*Tyler Perry is taking his beloved Madea character to Netflix.

“Hey, guess what’s happening?” he said in a clip shared to social media on Tuesday. “Madea’s coming to Netflix.”

Perry went on to explain his decision for bringing back the retired character.

“We need to laugh, man, too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she’s coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can’t wait,” he said.

The upcoming film is titled “A Madea Homecoming” and is slated to debut on the streaming giant in 2022.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Announces Cast for New Netflix Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Perry’s films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.

The upcoming Madea project continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing “A Jazzman’s Blues” for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

“A Madea Homecoming” follows the last installment, “A Madea Family Funeral,” which debuted in 2019. At the time, Perry said that he was retiring the character after nearly 20 years.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said during an interview on Bevy Smith’s SiriusXM show Bevelations in October 2018, adding, “So, we’re going to say goodbye to her.”

He jokingly added, “It’s time for me to kill that old b-, I’m tired, man! I’m tired.”

Showtime is developing a prequel series titled “Mabel,” based on Madea’s early life in her 20s living in 1972 Atlanta, Entertainment Tonight reported.