Tiffany Haddish Offered Up to $3 Million for Next Book About ‘Hilarious Showbiz Stories’

*Tiffany Haddish is reportedly being offered between $2 million and $3 million for the follow-up book to her 2017 best-seller, “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Insiders tell us that Haddish, 41, has already written about 80 pages of the book, which is currently making the rounds with publishers. A source added that the book is being repped by Byrd Leavell of UTA, and is so far is getting bids between $2 million and $3 million.

In the new book, sources said there are some hilarious showbiz stories — including an alleged incident when Haddish “drank marijuana tea with Sharon Stone.” But when Stone tried to convince Haddish to join Jane Fonda’s climate protest on the steps of the Capitol at the time, Haddish told Stone that she couldn’t because “they’ll never let me out of jail.”

Haddish and Stone appear in the new movie “Here Today,” directed by Billy Crystal.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Haddish will produce and star in an upcoming biopic on Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo.

According to industry insider @Deadline, Tiffany will play the three-time Olympic Gold-winning track and field star and also serve as one of the film’s executive producers along with Flo-Jo’s husband and former coach Al Joyner. It’s no secret that in order to physically portray Flo-Jo, who was known for her incredible body and glamorous style, Tiffany has already started practicing many of Flo-Jo’s training methods and routines—and Joyner has also been training her personally to play his late wife.

The as-yet-untitled film is said to chronicle Flo-Jo’s inspiring life that led her to becoming one of the greatest athletes of all-time and also her sad and untimely death at just 38 years old in 1998 following an epileptic seizure she had while sleeping. The project will also provide an in-depth look at her lasting impact in the world of sports, specifically track and field.

Meanwhile, as reported by Page Six, Haddish has revealed that she is currently in the process of adopting a child.